JEE Main, NEET exams: Govt adds more test centres to maintain social distancing amid Covid-19

JEE Main, NEET 2020: In the backdrop of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, a decision to conduct examinations with increased test centres has been taken. The government, in order to maintain social distancing among candidates, has added more test centres for JEE Main and NEET entrance examinations scheduled for next month. JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570, whereas centres for NEET examination are up from 2,546 to 3,842 centres, ANI quoted Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal as saying. Further, the minister said that all students have been given centres according to their choice.

The decision has been made as there were still some concerns regarding the entrance examinations being conducted amidst Coronavirus pandemic. Further, Pokhriyal said a majority of students are in favour of taking the exam which is evident from the huge number of admit card downloads. These exams had already been postponed twice this year and postponing them further would lead to wasting a year of students.

It is to note that more than 15 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance exam (NEET) which will be conducted on September 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released admit cards for all NEET candidates and as per the data provided by the government, more than 10 lakh candidates have already downloaded the admit cards. On the other hand, 8.58 lakh have registered for JEE Mains this year. Out of these, 7.5 lakh students have already taken their admit cards for the engineering entrance exam scheduled between September 1 and 6.

All students have been informed that the exams will be conducted in pen-paper mode, and there will be around 12 students in each examination room. Earlier, 24 candidates were to be seated in the same room. Meanwhile, the NTA has also laid down some guidelines for conducting entrance examinations with utmost precautions.