NTA JEE Main, NEET 2020 exams dates: New exam dates to be announced today!

Over 15.93 lakh students are likely to take up the NEET 2020 exams. (File photo for representation only).

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Date News, Updates: New dates for two major competitive exams – JEE Main and NEET – are likely to be announced today. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce fresh dates for JEE Main, NEET 2020. Nishank had earlier announced that the JEE Main and NEET exams will be held in May end. However, with the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic being extended to May 17, the exams are likely to be postponed again.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), for JEE Main over nine lakh candidates have registered, on the other hand over 15.93 lakh students are likely to take up the NEET 2020 exams.

Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020: Results declared! Candidates can check it here

The Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for medical colleges across the country.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry is yet to clarify when the remaining exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 will take place. Exams of as many as 29 subjects were postponed after the government announced lockdown from March 25. It was later extended till May 3 and further to May 17 as the number of Coronavirus positive cases continues to rise in the country.