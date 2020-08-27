JEE Main NEET 2020 exam latest: Must hold exams to avoid losing year, says Education Secretary

JEE Main NEET 2020 date, latest news: The delay in the semester would affect the current batch as well as the future batches, Khare said.

JEE Main NEET 2020 date, latest news: The Central government must hold JEE (Main) and NEET exams in September for “overall interest” of students, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has said. Khare has cited two reasons. He said that postponing the exams would mean students risk losing the entire academic year and a delay in the semester would have bearing on the future batches, as per Indian Express report. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in July announced that “The JEE Main examination would be held between September 1 to September 6, JEE advanced exam would be held on September 27 and NEET examination would be held on September 13.”

Backing the Central government’s decision to hold the exams in September, Khare said that a section of students has been demanding that the JEE (Main) and NEET exams should be conducted after Diwali 2020. Khare said that after Diwali, there will be Chhatt festival on November 26. If the central government decides to hold JEE (Main) and NEET exams in December, then results will only be announced in 2021. This dealy would mean students risk losing the entire academic year, he said.

The delay in the semester would affect the current batch as well as the future batches. If the admission process for 2021 is delayed then cannot have double the number of seats in 2021-22, Khare said. By starting in November 2020, there can be shorter semesters with fewer holidays and by August 2021, authorities will be ready for the next batch. Otherwise, all subsequent batches will also be affected, Khare said.

Khare asserted that there should be a balance between those who want the exams and those who don’t, and more importantly consider the academic schedule. The overall interest has to be taken into cognizance before taking any decision, he said.

“For JEE (Main), a total of 7.41 lakh candidates out of 8.58 lakh have downloaded the admit cards. Only 332 candidates have requested for change of their centre cities, which are being considered positively. For NEET (UG), a total of 6.84 lakh candidates (out of a total of 15.97 lakh) have downloaded the Admit Cards in first 5 hours, since the start of the downloading at 11.55 am on August 26,” Prasar Bharati News Services tweeted the data last evening.