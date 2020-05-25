JEE Main, NEET 2020 admit card, exam timing details revealed by NTA

JEE Main exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11.

JEE Main, NEET Admit Card, Exam Timing 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now revealed the dates on which admit card or hall tickets for JEE Main and NEET exams. NTA said in a notice that the admit card will be released 15 days ahead of the respective exams. NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26 from 2 pm to 5 pm across India. So as per the NTA notice, the NEET admit card will be likely available from July 11 or the second week of July.

Similarly, the JEE Main exam will be held from July 18 to July 23 in two shifts. The timing for the morning session is 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. This means the admit card for JEE Main will likely be out by the first week of July.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earl this month announced that students who dropped their plan to study abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic will get another chance to aim at their target. He sad that the candidates will get fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains 2020 exam – for which a new form has been released.

“Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till 24th May,” the Union minister had tweeted.

For NEET, NTA had earlier extended the last date to make corrections in applications. As per an IE report, HRD Ministry had also asked the NTA to double the number of test centres so that one can maintain the social distancing norms.