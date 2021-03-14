JEE Main March exam 2021: Schedule, instructions, admit cards- all you need for exam

All candidates appearing for JEE Main will have to carry a copy of their JEE Main admit card, self-declaration form along with a copy of identity card/ any other documents that NTA has mentioned.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the JEE Main Session 2 exams between March 16 and March 18. It is to note that in the earlier notification, NTA revised the dates and the exam will be held for three days instead of previously decided four days. The exam will be Computer-based and will be held at various centres across 331 cities in India.

To be sure, JEE Main Session 1 took place in February and JEE Main is expected to be held in three more shifts — March, April and May. Students are allowed to take the exam in all the sessions other than the ones appearing for Paper 2 of BArch and BPlanning courses as that exam will only be conducted twice- February and May. After all exams are concluded in May this year, NTA will announce the results for these exams.

Admit Cards

For now, with only a day to go for the exam, those appearing for the JEE Main in March can log into the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards. The admit card can be downloaded by submitting an application number along with the date of birth. Admit card is a prerequisite to appear for exams. Another thing which can be downloaded with an admit card is a self-declaration form that needs to be filled and certifies that candidates appearing for the exam do not have COVID-19 infection.

Dress Code

Unlike other years, this time the NTA has taken many precautions in order to avoid any malpractices that can take place during the JEE Main examinations. Therefore, the agency has rolled out some dress codes along with some guidelines that candidates need to follow. NTA has forbidden applicants to wear shoes or footwear that comes with thick soles or any garment having large buttons.

Candidates having religion or customs that need a specific attire will have to report for the JEE Main 2021 exam centre early so that they can go “for thorough checking and mandatory frisking.” Apart from this, no one is allowed to have any metallic objects and therefore, candidates should also not wear any kind of jewellery, ornaments. Communication devices, electronic items, gadgets or handbags are not allowed on the examination premises. Maintaining the COVID-19 norms, candidates will have to stick to wearing face masks.

Exam day instructions

All candidates appearing for JEE Main will have to carry a copy of their JEE Main admit card, self-declaration form along with a copy of identity card/ any other documents that NTA has mentioned, if they want an entry with the centre. The self-declaration form has to be filled duly and candidates have to paste their passport size photograph along with their left thumb impression on the form. The agency has called for maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowding at the gates. Applicants are also advised to plan their entry and reporting time so that they are not late for the exam. Also, as soon as candidates enter the premises, they should immediately take their seats in the examination hall. Every candidate will be given a ball-point pen and a blank paper inside the examination room. The only thing that candidates can carry in the examination centre will be a 50 ml sanitizer bottle, a transparent ball-point pen, face masks and gloves. Those who are diabetic are allowed to carry some eatables and transparent water bottles.