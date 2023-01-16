JEE Main January 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January Session 1. The candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main January 2023 session 1 will be able to download their admit cards keying their registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details on the official website of JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam will be held between January 24 and January 31, 2023. It is expected that the apex agency will release the intimation slip and admit cards soon on its official website. However, the exact date and time has not been yet announced by the NTA. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of JEE for latest updates.

Notably the JEE Main January 2023 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be held between April 6 and April 12 and the admission process for the same will be held between February 7 and March 7.

How to download JEE Main January 2023 session 1 admit card?

Visit the official website of JEE: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ JEE Main January 2023 session 1 admit card’ flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main January 2023 Session 1 admit card and save it for future reference

JEE Main January 2023 Session 1: Exam Pattern

The JEE Main 2023 exam will have multiple choice questions. The paper will be divided in two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 for B.E, B.Tech. will comprise three sections namely: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and they will carry 90 questions, while the Paper 2 A will have three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The question paper will have 82 questions. While Paper 2B- B Planning Paper of JEE main exam will have mathematics, Aptitude test and Planning carrying 105 questions.