The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE-Main, the engineering entrance exam, will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023. The second session of the exam will be conducted in April, 2023. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

Students can avail the entrance examination of JEE-Main in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and in Malayalam.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA has said that the application window for session 2 will be reopened as per the details which will be made available in the information bulletin and notified separately as well.

Those willing to study engineering can take the JEE-Main exam and get admitted to undergraduate engineering programmes at recognised universities like NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions which are recognised by state governments.

Candidates can apply for the examination at the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for JEE (Main) 2023?

Step 1: Go the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: At the bottom of the homepage, click on the application

Step 3: ‘New registration’ option will appear, click on it and fill up the details

Step 4: Use your application number and password credentials to log in

Step 5: Fill in the detailed application along with the required documents

Step 6: Save your application, click on submit button and make the payment

Step 7: Now one can download the application as proof

The eligibility criteria for the examination is that one has to pass Class 12th or the equivalent. No age limit has been set for this examination. However, students may be required to fulfill individual age criteria of the institute(s) to which they want to get admitted.