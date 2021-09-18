JEE Main Counselling 2021 likely to begin from this date, check instructions to follow during counselling

Students by relying on the past year cut-off marks must get a fair idea of their position vis-a-vis competition and availability of seats in different colleges.

After the release of the JEE Main results, students are on the lookout for the best possible college they can stake their claim to on tbe basis of their marks from the best of NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Even as the preparations for the JEE Advanced exam continue, students are also keeping an eye on other important admission details on the basis of their JEE Mains marks. This is why the role of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in conducting the counselling for seats in various colleges is extremely significant.

JoSAA conducts the joint common counselling for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates. The common counselling ensures that there is an integrated process for the admissions into the 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes on the basis of JEE Main ranks obtained by the students while the admission in 23 IITs is conducted on the basis of the ranks obtained by candidates in their JEE Advanced test.

JEE Main Counselling schedule

Once the result of JEE Advanced exam has been released on October 15, the counselling dates will be announced shortly. As per the information displayed on the JEE Advanced website, the counselling is set to begin from October 16, 2021.

How should candidates prepare for counselling?

Some of the common do’s and don’ts that candidates must undertake before the counselling begins are as follows:

1. Students must have a checklist of the preferred courses as all branches might not be to the liking or inclination of the candidate.

2. Students must possess another list of most sought-after colleges followed by a separate list for their best alternatives in case they fail to grab a seat in the best college of their choice.

3. Students by relying on the past year cut-off marks must get a fair idea of their position vis-a-vis competition and availability of seats in different colleges.

2021 JEE Main Counselling process

Registration: First and foremost candidates need to register for the counselling process. Candidates can do so by putting in their JEE Main application number and password. It is to be noted that the registration is to be done only once for the entire counselling process and subsequent sessions.

Choice filling: This is a crucial step as students need to enter the course of their liking along with college preferences.

Mock seat allotment and choice locking: In order to make the students aware of the process of counselling, a mock seat allotment and choice locking session is conducted. JoSAA releases two mock seat allotments during the process. It must be noted at this stage the students have an option to change their preferences.

Seat Allotment: Seat will be allotted on the basis of the JEE Main ranks, category of students, choice of colleges among others. Once the seat has been allotted, candidates are expected to download the same. They must also give an undertaking accepting the seat and mention their choice of keeping the seat(freeze option), looking for upgradation in the subsequent round (float option) or electing a new course at the same college(slide option).

Payment of seat acceptance fee: Candidates who have been allotted a seat are supposed to pay the seat acceptance fee and fulfil other formalities. SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay Rs 15,000 while candidates from the general category pay Rs. 35,000. The acceptance fee is later adjusted with the academic fee the student eventually pays at the time of admission into her college and course of choice.