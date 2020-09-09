JEE Main answer key is out! How to check, download; Last date for raising objects, fees

JEE Main Answer Key, JEE Main Result Date 2020: JEE Main 2020 exam was held between September 1 to September 6.

JEE Main Answer Key, JEE Main Result Date 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer key has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in . The answer key for both paper 1 and 2 has been separately released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main Result 2020 is likely to be declared by September 11. After downloading the provisional answer key, students can raise objects until 10 am on September 10.

Firstly, candidates need to go to the website of jeemain.nta.nic.in. Subsequently, you need to click on the answer key link on the homepage of the official website. After that candidates need to enter their JEE Main 2020 application numbers and respective date of birth. After entering the details, the candidates need to click on the ‘Submit’ button. NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key section will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the answer key as a PDF file.

Candidates must pay Rs 200 per objection and the fee is non-refundable. The payment of the processing fee can be made through several digital modes of payment such using debit card or credit card or net banking. NTA has stated that the processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge by any candidate is found to be correct. This year, the NTA has reduced processing fees to Rs 200 from Rs 1000 earlier. NTA official has said the move to reduce the fee “is based on suggestions that we got last time. The same principle will be followed on.”

JEE Main 2020 exam was held between September 1 to September 6. The exam was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic situation forced the postponement of the pan-India exam. NTA had made necessary arrangements in the exam center for JEE Main aspirants following the social distancing guidelines, as per IE report.