JEE Main Answer Key 2023: NTA releases responses for session 1; here’s how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main session 1 examination, 2023. The agency has also released the question papers of B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1), B.Arch. (Paper 2A), and B. Planning (Paper 2B) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the JEE January session examination, can download the answer key from the website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It must be noted that candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections till 8 pm, on February 4. After the last date no objection will be entertained, the agency said. A fee of Rs 200 (non refundable) has to be paid for challenging the answer key per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of Subject Experts, NTA said. “If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” it added.

How to download JEE Main answer key 2023:

First visit NTA’s website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Then click on the option ‘JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key 2023’ available on the homepage.

Fill in the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Once you have logged in successfully, the answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Download it and match your responses against the answer key.

How to challenge JEE Main answer key?