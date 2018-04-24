JEE Main Answer Key 2018: CBSE to release OMR sheets today at jeemain.nic.in; here’s how to check

JEE Main Answer Key 2018: CBSE will release the answer keys for the JEE Main 2018 examination today on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main Answer Key 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the answer keys for the JEE Main 2018 examination today, i.e., on April 24, on the official website jeemain.nic.in. Once released, students who had appeared for the exam will be able to check the keys on the official website. The candidates will be able to check the answer keys and OMR sheets till April 27, 2018, after which they will be taken off the web portal.

The students sit for these exams to get admission to engineering courses in various institutes. After clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers, the candidates manage to get through in Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses.

The exam is held in two stages — JEE Main which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE Advanced which is held by different IITs every year. The examination was conducted offline on April 8, 2018, in 112 cities across the country. While the online examination was conducted on April 15 and 16. This year, around 10.43 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The exam, which was held on April 8, was considered to be moderate, with difficulty level similar to the last two years. However, experts believed that the Physics and Mathematics papers were the toughest.

Like every year, this year too, CBSE will announce the cut off for JEE 2018. According to report, this year, the cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 is expected to be between 95 to 105. More details are as follows:

JEE Main Answer Key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official JEE main website – jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the website, go to current events menu

Step 3: Click on the link to display and the challenge of recorded responses, Answer keys

Step 4: Select the language – Hindi or English

Step 5: A pdf will open. Read the instructions

Step 6: Go back to the main page.

Step 7: To view the answer key click on “View/Challenge – Answer Key of Paper 1” in the middle of the homepage

Step 8: To view the recorded responses, click on “View/Challenge of Recorded Responses of Paper 1”

Step 9: Enter your details like registration number, password and security code in the fields provided

Step 10: Submit details and login

Step 11: Download the answer key/response sheets and take a print out of the same for further reference

JEE Main Answer Key 2018: How to challenge answer keys

In case the candidates are not satisfied with the responses or they think there is any error, they may challenge by filing online application form. The form can be filled by paying a sum of Rs 1000 per questions. This opportunity will be available till April 27, 2018. The fee can be paid by credit/ debit cards. Candidates must note that the fee is non-refundable.