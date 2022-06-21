JEE Main Admit Card 2022 released for Session 1; Here’s how you can download

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The admit card for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card now can download them using their roll numbers, application numbers etc on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official release, the exam was scheduled for JEE Main 2022 June session from 20th to 29th June 2022. Earlier, it was to be conducted in April. All candidates are advised to check their exam city, venue details etc before appearing in the exam. No candidate will be allowed without hard copy of the admit card inside the exam hall.

Incase, any candidate faces difficulty while downloading JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for June session, they may reach out to the NTA officials at 011 – 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the admit card.

How to download NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

1. Students are required to visit the official website of JEE. i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Navigate the link that reads ‘NTA JEE Session 1 Main Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to a new login page.

4. Now, students are required to enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button.

4. Then, the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and carry it along with a photograph identity on the day of the exam. No candidate will be permitted to appear in the test without an identity card and admit card. Candidates are advised to check their venue and exam centre details and visit the exam centre one day before the test to keep away from the last-minute rush.