JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA to release mains JEE hall ticket session 2 soon at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct JEE Main July session exam scheduled to be held from 21st to 30th July 2022. The admit cards for the same will be soon uploaded on the official website. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for JEE Mains Session 2 Hall Ticket 2022 will be able to download it from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using their user ID and password.

Before releasing the admit cards, NTA will release the intimation slip for the examination city and centre. The candidates will be able to check their exam centre and venue details through advanced information slips.



What is the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Date?

The agency has not given any confirmation on the release of JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Date. However, it is expected that the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the July Session of JEE Main 2022 starting on 21st July, the admit cards will be released a few days before the conduct of the exam.

How to download JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

Candidates will be able to download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 online. For the ease of the students, we are providing easy steps to follow.

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website – jee.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JEE Main Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials like roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

4. JEE Main Admit Card 2022 with exam centre details will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Along with the JEE Main Admit Card 2022, the board will release a self-declaration as per previous updates.

On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates will have to mention their recent travel history and health status. The candidates will have to fill up the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form before reaching the exam Centre. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates on admit cards.