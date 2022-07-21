JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA to release JEE Main July Session 2 hall ticket today @jeemain.nta.nic.in, check latest updates here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct July session of JEE Main 2022 from July 25, 2022 onwards. According to the official updates, the agency will release JEE Main Admit Card for Session 2 today, 21 July 2022. All candidates who registered for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 (July) will be able to download their admit cards from the official website- https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, once released.

A total of 629778 candidates have registered for JEE Main Session 2 exam at different centres located in approximately 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India whereas 8,72,432 candidates registered for session 1. The registered candidates for session 2 also include those candidates who took JEE session 1 and wish to improve their scores. While calculating the final results, the best marks will be calculated.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: What is the releasing time for JEE Main July Session 2 hall ticket?

Candidates will be able to download JEE Main July Session 2 hall ticket from today onwards. However, the agency has yet not disclosed the time of releasing admit cards. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. It is expected that the JEE Main Hall Ticket would be released anytime on the official website.

How and where to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2?

To download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2, candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of JEE.i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘NTA JEE Session 2 Main Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Now, Candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button.

4. The JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for session 2 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for session 2 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for session 2 and cross-check their exam date and time before appearing in the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear on the date and shift/ time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card. In case, any changes to be done, the exam authority will release duplicate admit cards.

JEE Main Session 2 2022: Pattern of Examination

The exam will be conducted in two modes – Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test” mode only, Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, and Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test mode only.

Candidates should note that each section will have two sections comprising MCQ. There will be negative marking also for marking incorrect answers.