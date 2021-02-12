JEE Main Admit Card 2021 released by NTA: Here’s how to download hall ticket; check details

As per the official notice, the JEE Main examination will be held on four days this year. (Representational image)

JEE Main Hall Ticket 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2021 on Friday for the forthcoming NTA Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exam. The students interested in pursuing B. Tech courses and interested in appearing for the JEE Main Exam can access the JEE Main Admit Card on NTA’s official website – nta.ac.in or on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A good news for JEE Mains aspirants this year is the provision to appear for multiple attempts wherein only the marks of the best attempt will be considered.

Also, candidates who missed the last date for filing JEE Mains form were given additional opportunities to fill their JEE application by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Subsequently, the last date to deposit the fees was also extended.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Date

As per the official notice, the JEE Main examination will be held on four days this year — first attempt from February 23 to 26, second attempt from March 15 to 18, third attempt from April 27 to 30 and fourth attempt from May 24 to 28. The exam will be held in two sittings — morning session from 9 am to noon, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main Admit Card Important Checks

Upon downloading the hall ticket, candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam are advised to carefully check their personal details like their name, roll number, photograph and signature, and important details like their exam centre, test city, paper and instructions on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to raise the concern with authorities in case of any discrepancy in the information provided on the admit card.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card