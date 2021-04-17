No, JEE April Schedule has not been cancelled! Check how to download JEE Admit card

All those who clear this exam will be appearing for the JEE Advanced entrance exam in case they want to take admission in IITs.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducted this month between April 27 and April 20. The admit cards for the same are expected to be rolled out soon. Prior to this, JEE Main Session 2 exams were conducted between March 16 and March 18, where candidates attempted computer-based exams across 331 cities in India.

To be sure, JEE Main is being conducted in many shifts — February, March, April and May. After all exams are concluded in May this year, NTA will announce the results for these exams. This time, the exams for B Tech (Paper 1) will be held. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the JEE Main hall ticket from the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main admit card for April exam: How to download

Candidates will first have to log in to the official website of JEE Main– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, a link reading ‘Download JEE Main April 2021 Admit Card’ will appear.

After clicking on the link, applicants will have to fill in the required details and ‘Login’ to their accounts.

Admit Cards for JEE Main will appear on the screen and this can be downloaded and printed for future references.

It is to note that admit cards along with identification proof will be needed at the time of examination. All those wanting to get admitted to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/ BTech) will be appearing for exam this month. JEE Main examination allows students to get admissions to NIT, IIT, and CFTI institutions.

Meanwhile, many school board exams are being postponed or cancelled, there has been no official communication indicating any change to JEE Main exam amidst rising COVID-19 cases in India.