JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

In case, anyone notices any error or irregularity, contact the National Testing Agency as soon as possible at 0120-6895200.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 admit cards will be released on Friday, December 6, at their official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in or at JEE mains official site jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link saying ‘JEE Main admit card’ on the home screen

Step 3: Login with Application Number, password and other credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

JEE Main 2020 Details:

After the admit cards are released candidates should check the spellings of their and their parents’ name in the card. The names should match with the class 10 certificate and an identity card that will be shown at the exam centre. They should also cross-check other information in the admit card, to see if they match with the application – along with the photograph and signature.

In case, anyone notices any error or irregularity, contact the National Testing Agency as soon as possible at 0120-6895200.

Through this entrance exam, students are selected into the country’s premier technology institutes like IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Those appearing for the exam should score at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exam or be in the top 20 percentile in the exam conducted by their respective state Boards. however, for SC or ST students the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination.

Those who will get shortlisted in the JEE Mains exam will have to appear in the JEE Advanced exam later.

The Mains exams is held twice a year, once in January and in April and is conducted by NTA. The January edition of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held between January 6 to 11, 2020, whereas the April one is scheduled to be held between April 3 to 9, 2020.

Nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the Mains exam in 2019. For 2020, 9.34 lakh students have applied just for the January session.