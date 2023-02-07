JEE Main 2023, Session 1 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on its website. The candidates who appeared in the said exam conducted from January 24 to February 1 can download their results from the official website of JEE – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The final answer keys for the same have already been uploaded at the official website. According to the report published by Indian Express, this year, the overall attendance was recorded at 95.8 which is the highest since NTA started conducting the engineering examination. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download JEE Main 2023 session 1 result.

How to download JEE Main 2023 session 1 result?

Visit the official website of JEE –jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech’

It will take you to the new page where you will find two links of the respective result.

Now, you need to click on the ‘Link 1 – Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech, Link 2 – Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech

Then, the login window will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 and save it for future reference

What’s Next?

All those who have qualified in session 1 are eligible to appear in session 2 which will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The registration process for the second session will start from today onwards. The last date of registration is Mar 7, 2023 as per official notification.

According to the data shared by the Indian Express, this year, the National Testing Agency had received a total of 9.06 lakh registrations, out of which 6.28 lakh are male candidates, 2.77 aspirants are female and only three candidates have registered under the ‘third gender’ category.