JEE Main 2023 Exam: Day 2 Session 1 exam begins, Here is everything you need to know



JEE Mains Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the Session 1 exam of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 at 9 am for Day 2.

The JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 began on January 24. On Day 1, the difficulty level of JEE Main 2023 was easy, as per students who were interviewed after the exam.

This year the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam is scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

As per an update by the JEE Main 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/ B planning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass each of the subjects of the Class 12 / qualifying examination.

The paper will be divided into three parts – Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, with 20 questions in each section. There were a total of 60 questions in Section A. The second part of JEE Main 2023 question paper, Section B was 30 marks having 10 questions from each subject – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. These questions were of numerical value.

The JEE Main exam 2023 is being conducted in two shifts – morning (9 am to 12 noon) and evening (3 pm to 6 pm). The reason behind this is, the candidates will not have to not lose a year if he/she is not able to perform well on the first attempt due to any circumstances, as per media reports.

All candidates are advised to carry their admit cards and follow the exam guidelines released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Here are all the latest updates regarding the JEE Main question paper which students should keep in mind.

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments such as – geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper or stationery or textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager, calculator, documents, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices in the examination hall/room, as per media reports.

For the answer key, NTA will release the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 on the official website of the exam – jeemain.nta.nic.in – after February 1, 2023. All candidates will be able to login through the official website using their registered username and password to download the provisional answer key.

As per the JEE Main 2023 guidelines, all candidates will have to submit their rough pages used during the exam before exiting the exam hall.

As per reports, over 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination.