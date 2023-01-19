JEE Main 2023 exam: City intimation slip released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Here’s how you can check it

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the exam city intimation slip for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session 1 exam 2023. All those JEE aspirants who have applied for the exam can now download the intimation slip from the official website, which is, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

An intimation slip provides all the information regarding the candidate, which includes roll number, exam centre, date and timing of the exam etc. The intimation slip has been released for all those candidates who have registered for B. E, B.Tech, B.Arch. and B Planning courses.

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 will be held from January 24 to January 31, while the session 2 examination is expected to take place in April. Only those candidates will be able to appear in Session 2 if they score well in the first session.

JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 exam city intimation slip: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the intimation slip link which is given on the home page.

Step 3: Upon clicking, the candidate will be directed to a new page where they will be asked to enter their credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Take a screenshot or download and take a printout of the same for future usage.

At the time of applying or filling out the forms, all candidates were given the choice to select any four cities (which they were comfortable with) for appearing in the JEE Main 2023 exam. All candidates could either select their examination centre in the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

Candidates will be allotted centres based on the choices marked in the application form.

