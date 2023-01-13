JEE Main 2023: Correction window is now open, check details

The correction window was on Friday opened for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 by the National Testing Agency, which has made its portal live to enable applicants to edit their registration forms. Candidates, who got registered for the exam, could have access to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — to make any changes.

This facility will be available till 11:50 PM on January 14, reported The Indian Express. No request for any changes/corrections will be entertained after the stipulated time.

Also Read JMI seeks President’s assistance to set up tribal studies department

Here is how to make corrections for the JEE Main 2023.

Step 1: You have to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: The candidate will have to click on the correction link

Step 3: Now key in your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Edit for necessary changes

Step 5: It advisable to cross check the information entered

Step 6: Finally, you have to save, submit and download the form

Also Read Here’s how you should handle money transfers to foreign universities

Candidates, whose Aadhaar got verified, will not be allowed to change their gender, date of birth and name. They will be able to change qualification, course, city, medium, category, sub-category and the names of their parents

Candidates will not be allowed to change their present address, permanent address, email address, and mobile number.

The candidates whose Aadhaar is not verified, will be allowed to change their qualification, course, city, medium, category, sub-category, names, and parents’ names.