JEE Main 2023: BEWARE of viral ‘fake notice’ on Internet! Click to know when exam will be conducted

JEE Main 2023: A notice of JEE Main 2023 is circulating on social media claiming that the date for the conduct of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 has been announced. The notification also states that the registration process has been started.

According to the viral notice related to the exam dates and application dates, it was said that the exam for Joint Entrance Mains Exam will be conducted into two sessions – January and April. The first session will be held from 18 to 23 January while the second session will be conducted from 4 to 9 April. Also, the dates of application have been mentioned between November 16 to December 31.

In the viral notice, it has mentioned that the candidates are allowed to submit their applications along with the fee for JEE Mains 2023 latest by December 31 till 11.30 PM online. It also includes JEE Main 2023 question papers, sections, mode of exam, subjects and exam timing. It also mentioned that the paper 1 for B.E., B.Tech. including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry carries a total of 90 marks. However, this is not confirmed.

The Director General of the National Testing Agency, Vineet Joshi has confirmed that the notice is fake and the apex agency has yet not released any such information on its website. If we go through the official website of NTA. No such information has been released on the official website of JEE main and NTA. The website of JEE Main has not been updated after September 3. All the candidates have been advised not to believe in such fake information and stay tuned to the official website only. The first session of JEE main exam is expected to be held in January as per media sources.