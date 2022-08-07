JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result Update: Scores and rank to be announced soon

NTA JEE MAINS 2022: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for 2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency are expected to be released anytime today. According to a report, a senior official of the National Testing Agency confirmed the news. Students who had appeared for the exam are urged to keep a close watch on the official website of the NTA. After the results are released, students can download them from the website.

Although the NTA is expected to release the results on time, it is not yet clear when the organization will make an announcement regarding the exact time of the release of the results. To check their scores, students must keep their admit cards handy.

Originally, the exam was scheduled to take place from July 21 to 30. However, it was later revealed that the exam has been postponed to July 25. The NTA had also released the answer keys for the exam on its official website. “some buffer between two exams for adequate preparation. CUET ends on July 20 and it would have been difficult to start another exam the next day. Hence, JEE (Main) will now start from July 24,” an NTA official said.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay will commence the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process today i.e. August 7 and the last date to apply is August 11. Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2022 – Official Website

ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?

Visit the official website of JEE Main — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘JEE Main session 2 result’ — Click on that

Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

The results of the first session of the exam, which was held from July 21 to 30, were released on July 12. Out of the 14 candidates who got a 100 per cent percentile, only Sneha Pareek was the only girl who managed to secure a perfect 300/300 score.