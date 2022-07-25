JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam starts today: Check important instructions and guidelines here

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam starts today: National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session 2 exam from today onwards, 25 July 2022. Around 7 lakh candidates are going to appear for the JEE Mains session 2 exam. The national-level engineering entrance test will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and evening on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th July 2022. This exam is to be conducted at various centres in 500 cities across the country and 17 outside the country.

Candidates appearing for JEE Main July Session Exam are advised to download their hall tickets and carry the same to the exam centre for the test. Candidates have been advised to follow the listed mentioned guidelines while appearing for the exam.

-Candidates are advised not to forget the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card.

-Carry your one valid ID proof along with two passport size photographs.

– Candidates need to carry the COVID-19 self-declaration form which is attached as part of the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and needs to be duly filled and signed with requisite details prior to being submitted to the test invigilator.

-Candidates are allowed to carry a transparent Ball Point Pen/Personal Hand Sanitizer Bottle (Small/50ml)/Personal Transparent Water Bottle/Fruits/Sugar Tablets for diabetic candidates.

-Do not carry any electronic device such as – mobile phones, pager, calculator, etc.

-Eatables are not allowed inside the exam hall so all those who appear in the exam are advised not to bring eatables inside the exam hall.

-Candidates have been advised to wear light clothes and not to wear any heavy or expensive jewellery.

-Candidates have been advised to reach one hour prior to the exam centre to avoid the hassle.

-Do not carry any book, paper or any written material inside the exam hall.