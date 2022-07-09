JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result update: NTA likely to announce results today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result update: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results will be announced soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be able to download results online, once released on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to media reports, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result will be announced today, 9 July 2022. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result are advised to keep their eyes on the official website closely for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download their results using registration/roll number, and date of birth, as mentioned on their admit card.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: How to download?

Candidates are advised to visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result download’. Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha code and other details. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result will be displayed. Candidates are advised to download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: Marking Scheme

There will be a negative marking for incorrect answers marked in the exam. If two or more candidates score the same marks in the JEE Main NTA exam, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock.

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: What is the last date?

JEE Mains Session 2 Registrations application window will be closed today, 9 July 2022 by 11 PM on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All those who have yet not submitted their registrations are advised to submit as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: What are the alternative sites?

Candidates will be able to check JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result at the following websites:-

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in