JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key (OUT) on jeemain.nta.nic.in — here’s how and where to download

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has now finally released the answer keys for the first session of the Joint entrance examination, JEE for the academic year 2022. Candidates waiting for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key can now download subject-wise answer keys from the official website .i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The link for downloading JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key has been activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key can raise objections online by paying Rs 200 per question. Candidates should note that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key objection fee is non-refundable. The facility of raising objections against JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be available between July 2 to July 4, till 5 pm.

The board will review the answers received from the candidates. If the objection raised by the candidate is found correct, then, the board will revise the answer keys and all candidates will be allowed to raise objections again. After releasing the final answer key, the board will declare the JEE Final results 2022. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 was held for 7 days and over 10 lakh candidates registered for it.

Candidates should note that the response sheet along with answer keys are also available on the official website. Candidates can evaluate their marks on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep the marking scheme in mind while calculating the predicted scores.

Check JEE Mains Exam Analysis 2022 & Expected Cut Off

How and where to download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Answer Key?