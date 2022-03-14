JEE Main 2022 Schedule Revised: Check new exam dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students had been demanding a change of dates as their board exams and engineering exams were clashing.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. The exam which was previously supposed to be held from April 16, will now begin from April 21 and conclude till May 4. So now, the revised dates are – April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. Students had been demanding a change of dates as their board exams and engineering exams were clashing.

“Registration for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 1 for the Academic Year 2022-23, is in progress. Meanwhile, representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1,” the NTA notice said.

The registration for JEE Mains 2022 is still on. Students can apply for the entrance till March 31st at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. There is no provision to re-edit the application form, so the candidates have been advised to fill the form carefully. In yet another change, JEE Main exam will have negative marking in both section A which has MCQ-type questions, and section B which has numerical value questions.

The JEE Main 2022 is conducted for students who want undergraduate admission to institutions like Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country. Based on the performance in JEE Main, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022. The Main exam will be held in different languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.