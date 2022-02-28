JEE Main 2022 schedule: Important announcement regarding Joint Entrance Examination, check details

The National Testing Agency is still yet to release the schedule for JEE Main 2022 whose first session was meant to be held in February 2022. In December 2020, the Ministry of Education (MoE) made an announcement stating JEE Main would be conducted four times a year from 2021, wherein the first session would be in February, while the fourth would be in May.

JEE Main 2022 Time Table: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main candidates have been waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the schedule for the national level exam that conducts admissions for undergraduate engineering at IITs, NITs and IIITs, across India.



The exams timeline, however, was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



As Covid-19 cases soared, most students that had travelled to different cities for coaching, returned back to their respective homes. As infections have been dipping across the country, schools and coaching institutes have now reopened just like other sectors.



According to JEE Main 2022 aspirant, Yash Raj from Bihar’s Patna, the lack of communication in context to exam schedule is making students jittery, the Indianexpress reported.



Raj who went on to complete his class 12 from Cambridge Public School in Naubatpur in 2021 said that although schools and colleges have reopened, but there is no clarity for JEE Main aspirants, as NTA hasn’t released any notification regarding the February 2022 session of the exam. The state board exams will commence in March, while ICSE and CBSE board exams are likely to be held in April-May. Students are literally hanging by the thread as there is no official confirmation.



According to Raj, both the JEE Main schedule and board exam date sheet have not been released and it is getting difficult for students to plan for the upcoming months. Although the Term-2 exam syllabus has been reduced by half, the syllabus for JEE Main still remains the same.