JEE main 2022 result date: NTA likely to release JEE Main Result on this date on Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main022 Result by 10 July according to media repoerts. Candidates awaiting for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result will be able to download it from the official website of JEE – Jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to a report of IE, The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) will be out this week. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates about the results. The NTA will publish the JEE Main 2022 cut-off and all-India ranks along with the JEE Mains result 2022.

JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) Provisional Final Answer Keys were released on July 6, after considering the objections received from the candidates against JEE Main 2022 Answer Key. NTA is receiving applications for JEE Main session 2 which will remain active on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022.

JEE Main Paper 1 exam was held online in a computer-based test format from June 23 to 29 at over 500 centers across India and abroad.

JEE Main 2022 Result: How and Where to Download

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JEE – Jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JEE Main 2022 Result’ flashing on the homepage. It will be redirected to the homepage. Candidates are required to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details. JEE Main 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download JEE Main 2022 Result and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Alternative Websites

The candidates will be able to check their results on the below websites.

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in.

What after JEE Main 2022 Result?

After JEE Main results, candidates will be able to apply for IIT JEE Advanced. Selected candidates will be able to apply for NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions to participate in JoSAA counselling. The candidates are required to get minimum marks to qualify in the exam. The minimum marks required to qualify in NTA JEE Mains result is 75 per cent for general category and a minimum of 65 percent for SC/SC/PWD category candidates.