JEE Main 2022: How to register for Session 1? Check out exam pattern, marking system and more

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the registration form for the JEE Main Session 1 on the official site – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE registration process that began on April 1st will end on April 5. JEE candidates must note that the National Testing Agency has introduced several changes in not only the JEE application process but the JEE exam pattern also.

What is the schedule of JEE Main Session 1 Exams?

Those who manage to successfully register for the JEE Main exams must keep these dates in mind. This month, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams on the following dates – April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29. Two more slots are scheduled for next month. These are May 1st and May 4.

What must one keep in mind before filing up the JEE Main registration form?

Students must keep in mind that there is no facility of either updating, modifying or editing the details filled by them in the JEE Main registration form. The National Testing Agency has made this abundantly clear that no edit window will be available to the candidates at any stage of filing the registration form. Hence, it is highly recommended to keep all basic details ready and run a quick check before one completes the registration form online.

JEE Main 2022: How to register for the Session 1 exams?

Make sure that you have steady internet connection. Now go to the official site – jeemain.nta.nic.in

You would be asked to submit your valid email id and mobile phone number for the registration.

When you fill in these details, you would be allotted an ‘application number.’ Please keep this number aside for future reference.

The next stage is to use this auto-generated application number to fill in the rest of the JEE Main registration form.

Keep the scanned copies of all required documents ready to save time. When the system prompts, submit these scanned copies.

This would also include a scanned copy of your passport size photograph and your signature on a white piece of paper.

The last step is to make the payment. This needs to be done using online mode only.

Hit the submit button. Soon you will get a link to download the receipt. Take a hard copy of this confirmation with you.

What’s the mode of JEE Main Exams?

This year, there is no facility to modify the choices. So, one must keep this in mind and select the language one is comfortable in while registering for the exam. The National testing Agency says that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams will be conducted in Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam and Gujarati. These languages can be selected apart from the usual choices of Hindi and English.

What’s the exam pattern of JEE Main 2022?

This year, the optional questions, which were introduced in 2021, will carry negative marking also. The JEE Main question paper will be divided into two parts, the NTA says. While the Part A of the paper will have 20 questions that are mandatory. Part B will have 10 numerical questions. Students can attempt any five of them.

Both Section A and B will have negative marking, the National testing Agency has said.