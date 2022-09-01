JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Here’s easy steps to download

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the main results for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2. Candidates who have qualified in the main exam will be able to enroll themselves in counseling sessions. The link to the JEE main 2022 Result has been hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 202 2 Paper 2 was conducted in two sessions from July 25 to 30 whereas JEE Main session 1 exam was conducted from June 23 to 29. The candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.

How to download JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details on the login page. JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result/Rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result and save it for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main Paper 2 can now appear for JEE Advanced given they fulfill the eligibility criteria. They will be able to appear for admissions to various courses IITs and NIITs in the country. The allotment process will be done by Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Admissions will be done based on All India Rank (AIR) and choice of college or courses. The application process for JEE Advanced paper 2 will start on September 11. Candidates have been advised to download JEE Mains Result and save it for future reference.