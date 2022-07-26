JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card released: Check exam date for India & outside India exams

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released admit cards for paper 2 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. Students who have qualified for the exam can download their admit cards from NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Apart from releasing the admit cards, the NTA also announced the exam dates for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 for BE/BTech paper, which will be conducted in 17 cities outside India.

In its official notice, the NTA said the exam for paper 1 (BTech/BE) for cities outside India had been scheduled for July 28 and 29, while Paper 2 exams for candidates appearing in India would be held on July 30.

Candidates can download the JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card by the following steps below.

How and where to download JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card

— Visit the NTA’s official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in;

— Click on the notification link that reads ‘The Admit Card for Paper 1 of JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2’ flashing on the homepage;

— Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth on the login page;

— JEE (Main) Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2 will be displayed on the screen;

— Candidates can download the JEE (Main) Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2 for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to visit the examination centre in advance and familiarise themselves with the location and means of reaching the venue on time. The candidates have also been advised to reach the venue at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. If the candidate after the gate closing time, they will not be allowed to enter the venue.

In a related development, candidates in India are appearing for the JEE (Main) Session 2 exam for engineering courses. Tuesday is the second day of the exam.