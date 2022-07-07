JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 Answers keys released: NTA drops few questions from three sessions

The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the first session of the Joint entrance examinations (JEE Main) for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

However, the answer key for the second session of the same examination i.e JEE Mains 2022 Paper 2 is yet to be released. Those who have appeared in the exam can download the key from the official website jeemain.nic.in. Those who have appeared for the exam can download the official answer keys from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in without even requiring application number or date of birth.

In another major step, NTA has dropped 4 questions, one each in June 14 morning and June 26 morning shifts, and two in June 29 afternoon shift from the answer key and said one question has more than one correct answer. However, students who attended these questions will not get full marks for these.

Here are the questions that have been dropped from the JEE Main session 1 final answer key:

June 24, morning shift

Question ID: 101678, dropped

June 29, afternoon shift

Question ID: 501111, dropped; 501121, dropped

June 26, morning shift

Question ID: 101070, dropped

NTA has earlier cleared that if a question is dropped, percent equivalence is calculated considering the remaining questions, not taking into account the dropped question.

However, for the question that has 2 correct answers, if a candidate has written either one as his/her answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases.

JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2022 for Session 1

The candidates can check the answer key for the first session of the Joint entrance examinations on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the PDF version of the answer key, go to the website’s homepage. After clicking on the link, the page will display the answer key for paper 1.

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the results of the first session of the Joint entrance examinations on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. After the paper 1 results are released, the candidates can log in to the website to check their results.

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2022

The agency also released the display question papers for the second session of the examinations on its websites on July 2. The candidates who are yet to apply for the second session of the examinations can log in to their accounts and submit the application form latest by June 9, 2022.