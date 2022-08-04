JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency releases answer key; Check it at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main answer key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the answer keys for Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the JEE main 2022 can download the subject-wise answer keys from the official website of JEE Main NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) throughout the country and abroad for 6.29 lakhs candidates from 25 July to 30 July 2022 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Now, the agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main answer key 2022: What is the objection date and application fee?

In case, any candidate has doubt against the JEE main answer key 2022, they may raise objections by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The facility of raising objections against JEE main answer key 2022 will be available between 03 August to 05 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). The candidates can pay the processing fee through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm. No requests will be received after the due date.

How to download JEE main answer key 2022?

1. Go to the official website of JEE –jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, you will find a link that reads ‘JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2, Display Question Paper and Answers Key’ – click on it.

3. It will redirect you to a new page, where you will be asked to log in with your credentials.

4. Now, enter your details like application form, application number, date of birth, security pin and click on sign in.

5. Then, the answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download JEE mains answer key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that the objections will be reviewed by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.