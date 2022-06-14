JEE Main 2022: Admit Card for Session 1 to be released soon; Knows simple steps to download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card soon. Candidates who are waiting for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card will be able to download their results from the official website of JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in by entering their roll numbers, application number etc.



According to the official announcement, JEE Main 2022 June session will be held from 20th to 29th June 2022. Earlier, it was to be conducted in April. It is expected that the regulating body will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admit card anytime. The candidates will be able to download NTA JEE Session 1 Main Admit Card 2022 online only. All candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.



How to download NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022?



1. Students are required to visit the official website of JEE.i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘NTA JEE Session 1 Main Admit Card 2022’.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button.

4. The JEE Main Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of the admit card along with a photo identity card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without an identity card and admit card. Candidates are advised to check their venue and exam centre details carefully and visit the respective centre one day prior to the exam to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates are advised to keep tracking on the official website for the latest updates.