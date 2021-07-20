JEE Main 2021 Session 3 begins – important guidelines students must know

The deadline to fill application form for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 has been extended.

JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Exam: The National Test Agency (NTA) is conducting session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021). The session 3, which started today, will continue till July 27. The dates on which the exams will be conducted are July 22, 25 and 27.

The agency is conducting the exam throughout India and considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of examination centres has been increased by from 660 to 828.

Earlier, JEE Main Session 3 was scheduled for April but it was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the agency has issued some guidelines that candidates need to keep in mind.

1. Each question will consist of four marks and there will a negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/4 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

2. Students must keep in mind that there will be no negative marking for Section B.

3. As per the guidelines, candidates must reach the exam centres at least two hour before the scheduled time of exam.

4. Candidates have been asked to bring these documents on the day of the exam – print out of the admit card, one passport size photo and an authorised photo ID card.

Meanwhile, the deadline to fill application form for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 has been extended till July 20. So candidates who have not been able to apply for the exam can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in.