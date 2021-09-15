JEE Main 2021 results out! 44 candidates score 100 percentile, 18 make it to top rank; details

The exam was conducted in 13 languages and over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared for all the editions (four) of JEE-Main 2021 (Photo: PTI)

JEE Main 2021: According to the Ministry of Education (MoE) officials, a total number of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main this year. Not just this, at least 18 candidates shared the top rank, revealed MoE officials on Tuesday midnight.

Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), , Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh) are among the first rank holders.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main, starting this year, was conducted at least four times a year to give students flexibility for exams and to improve their scores. The first out of four exams was held in February and second in March this year, followed by next phase which were scheduled for April and May but were postponed due to the second wave of covid-19 pandemic.

The third phase of the exam was conducted from July 20-25 and the fourth one was conducted from August 26 to September 2 this year. The candidates have been ranked based on the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy which was made already. The exam was conducted in 13 languages– Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada among others and over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared for all the editions (four) of JEE-Main this year.