JEE Main 2021 results are out! 44 candidates score 100 percentile; Here’s how you can check your score

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on September 15 midnight released the JEE Main 2021 result. You can check your result on the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in . The candidates need to key their application number and date of birth to check their results. Here is a step by step guide to check JEE Main Result 2021 online.

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Now click on the “JEE Main 2021 session 4 results” link

Next step would be to enter your application number, date of birth and lastly, security pin

Now click on the “Submit” button

JEE Main result for session 4 will appear on your desktop screen

You can download the result and take a printout for future references

The details of JEE Main result will include important details such as subject wise NTA percentile, total NTA score, All India Rank of the candidate among other relevant details. The qualifying cutoff for JEE Main will also be released along with the result. The qualified candidates will make it to JEE Advanced and can register themselves for the same. NTA, this year, conducted the JEE Main fourth session exam on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2 to offer students flexibility and a chance to score better.