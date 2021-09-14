JEE Advanced 2021 registration delayed as NTA yet to release JEE Main 2021 final session result

Candidates who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination. (File)

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration: JEE Advanced registration, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, is yet to begin. The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will start the process after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announces final session result of the JEE Main.

JEE Advanced 2021 Chairman Debashish Chakravarty told IE Online that they were waiting for the JEE Main result to be announced before beginning the JEE Advanced registration process.

The NTA was expected to announce the JEE Main result on September 10 with the registration process for the JEE Advanced scheduled to begin from September 11. The JEE Advanced registration was pushed to September 13 due to delays in releasing the JEE Main final session result.

Candidates who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 3. The JEE Advanced result is expected to be announced on October 15.

How to check JEE Main 2021 Result: Students who had appeared for the JEE Main 2021 final session will need to login to the official JEE Main website or that of the NTA. Clicking on the “View result/Scorecard” link on the home page will redirect to a page where the students will have to provide their date of birth and JEE Main 2021 Application Number. Upon entering the details, the result will be displayed. The scorecard can be downloaded for future reference.

The result will contain details, including the NTA percentile score, all-India rank, qualifying cutoff, personal details such as the student’s name, category, and state. With this year’s exam being conducted in four sessions, the NTA will consider the best percentile score for candidates who appeared in more than one session.

On September 8, the NTA released the final JEE Main 2021 answer key for the fourth session exam.