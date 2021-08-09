JEE Main 2021: National Testing Agency opens window for fourth session; check details

The NTA has set August 11 as the last date to pay the exam fees for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 exam. (Photo credit: PTI)

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session: The JEE Main application window for 2021’s fourth session has been reopened by the National Testing Agency. Aspiring students can apply for both Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning) online from August 9 to 11 on the official website. The exam is set to be held on August 26, 27, and 31, and September 1 and 2. Students who had earlier applied for the fourth session would be able to make corrections to their exam forms during this window as well, the National Testing Agency has announced. The agency said the decision was taken after it received requests to reopen the application window from students.

The agency had announced results of the third or July session of the exam last week.

The National Testing Agency said in a notification that it had decided to provide the students with another opportunity to apply for or withdraw from the JEE Main Session 4 for 2021 following persistent demand from the community. It said aspiring candidates interested in appearing for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/or Paper 2B (B.Planning), along with B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1) would be able to appear for JEE Main – 2021 Session – 4.

The agency has set August 11 as the last date to pay the exam fees for the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 exam. It will announce the date to download admit cards later. The agency also said that students who had applied for the session earlier did not need to reapply. However, these students will be able to modify particulars, including category and subject, as required, during this window. The window will be open till 9.00 pm on August 11.

The agency will not allow students to make any corrections once the application form for Session – 4 closes on August 11, and has requested the candidates to be extra careful when filling their particulars.