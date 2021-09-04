JEE Main 2021: Here’s how JEE main cut-off determined

Candidates who score NTA percentile equal to or more than the qualifying or given cut-off will make it to JEE (Photo: IE)

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 qualifying cut-off along with the results soon. Cut-off stands for minimum percentile score that makes a candidate eligible to qualify for JEE Advanced. Candidates who score NTA percentile equal to or more than the qualifying or given cut-off will make it to JEE Advanced 2021 for admissions into 23 IITs institutes. Let us find out what determines the JEE Main cut-off and what are the factors that need to be taken into account while deciding the JEE Main 2021 cutoff.

According to Careers 360, listed below will be the factors considered by the authorities while deciding the JEE Main 2021 cut off:

Candidates in total appearing for the exam

Difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021

Total number of seats available

Previous years’ cut-offs: JEE Main

JEE Main cut-off is declared as percentile scores and a normalisation process is used by NTA to determine the percentile scores. “As the exam is conducted in two sessions per day and on multiple days, this normalisation process is used to ensure equivalence amongst all the papers” Careers 360 was quoted as writing in the Indian Express.

JEE Main normalisation process: Here’s how marks are calculated?

The scores (percentile) are based on the relative performance of all the candidates who sit for the examination. Here’s the formula used for calculating the percentile score: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the “session” with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate/ total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‟session”

Candidates Will soon get to know the qualifying cut -offs as well as all Indian ranks of the candidates from all sessions. NTA will be declaring it soon. “The inter-se-merit guidelines will be used to decide the ranks of two or more candidates who have scored the same percentile. Admission into 31 NITs, 28 IIITs and 25 GFTIs is done based on the ranks of the candidates in the JEE Main,” noted careers360 in the Indian Express.