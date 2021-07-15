  • MORE MARKET STATS

JEE (Main) 2021 exam: JEE-Main 4th edition postponed, now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By: |
Updated: July 15, 2021 7:25 PM

The fourth edition of JEE (Main) was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on JEE (Main) 2021 exam"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session three and four of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The fourth edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been postponed to August 26-September 2 to give aspirants a four-week gap between two sessions of the crucial exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of JEE (Main) was earlier scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2.

Related News

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session three and four of the JEE (Main) 2021 exam.

“Accordingly, the JEE (Main), 2021, session four will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31, and on September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main), 2021, session four,” Pradhan tweeted.

The minister said that registration for the JEE-Main session four is still in progress and dates for registration will be extended up to July 20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Dharmendra PradhanJEEJEE Main
  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. JEE (Main) 2021 exam JEE-Main 4th edition postponed now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2 says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How the progressive pedagogies learning model provides an opportunity for youth to develop skills
2Lessons for India from Rajasthan’s skill development initiatives: Ashok Chandna, State Minister, Government of Rajasthan
3No plans to reopen schools in Delhi for now: Arvind Kejriwal