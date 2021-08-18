JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Is NTA releasing JEE Main 2021 admit card for 4th session today? Here’s what we know so far

The National Testing Agency is the nodal authority that conducts JEE in India. (File photo)

NTA JEE Main 2021 admit Card Session 4 Releasing Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: If you are a JEE aspirant, this is the biggest news at the moment. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release 2021 admit card for the last session of the JEE Main 2021 shortly. The fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 will be the last session this year. JEE or Joint Entrance Examination is the national test that determines the future of those interested in study in engineering colleges across India. A computer-based test, the JEE is conducted in online mode. However, the JEE candidates must take the test at the examination centres allotted by the NTA.