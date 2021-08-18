JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Is NTA releasing JEE Main 2021 admit card for 4th session today? Here’s what we know so far

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for Session 4 Releasing Today:
NTA JEE Main 2021 admit Card Session 4 Releasing Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in: If you are a JEE aspirant, this is the biggest news at the moment. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release 2021 admit card for the last session of the JEE Main 2021 shortly. The fourth session of the JEE Main 2021 will be the last session this year. JEE or Joint Entrance Examination is the national test that determines the future of those interested in study in engineering colleges across India. A computer-based test, the JEE is conducted in online mode. However, the JEE candidates must take the test at the examination centres allotted by the NTA.
- JEE (Main) 2021 exam: JEE-Main 4th edition postponed, now to be held from Aug 26-Sept 2, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
- AICTE’s move not to make Maths, Physics mandatory for engineering courses ‘disastrous’: Niti Aayog’s VK Saraswat
- NTA says students can choose JEE Main 2021 exam dates to avoid clash with board exams — here’s how
