JEE Main 2020: Tough journeys for students as exam begins today

JEE Main 2020: Students in flood-hit parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were worried over the reaching the exam centre, and catching coronavirus in the process.

JEE Main 2020: IIT-JEE Main is beginning today. This is the first national-level entrance test to be conducted during the ongoing pandemic situation. Around 8.58 lakh students are appearing for the exam at 660 centres located across India from September 1 to September 6, in 12 shifts. However, students are concern about reaching the exam centre. In a few areas, students had left home for exam centre up to two days ago so that they manage to reach there in time.

Students in flood-hit parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were worried over the reaching the exam centre, and catching coronavirus in the process. Some of them have decided to skip JEE Main 2020 exam. However, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have claimed that exams with much larger participants have been conducted. Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the recently held BEd entrance exams had 39,000 aspirants. As many as 47,000 candidates appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exams.

In Bihar, students from many areas left home well in advance to reach JEE 2020 exam centres on time. Several students have even booked private vehicles to reach exam centres as they do not want to risk public transport.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced free transportation for JEE students to reach the exam centres. Chhattisgarh government has made transport arrangements for students appearing for JEE Main 2020.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that students appearing for JEE and their guardians can travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on JEE Main 2020 days.

The Supreme Court has already rejected pleas to not hold the exam and directed states to make arrangements for students to get to centres. Several opposition parties have filed a review petition before the Supreme Court to postpone the exam is pending.