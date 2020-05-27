JEE Main 2020: Online learning is a blessing in disguise for aspirants!

The current lockdown has left everyone brooding about what is going to happen NEXT.

By R.L Trikha

The ongoing lockdown due to pandemic COVID-19 has certainly impacted the zeal and momentum required for studies. Lack of clarity over the conduction of JEE Main 2020 has left students anxious & confused. While some of the students of the students are losing hope to fulfil their dream, many others are switching to online learning to ensure their preparation does not suffer. The current lockdown has left everyone brooding about what is going to happen NEXT.

Time is crucial and so is the future of our students. It is time to embrace the challenges and find new ways to face them. It is time to convert this curse into a blessing. It would not be wrong to say that Online Learning has come out as a savior for students aspiring to excel in competitive exams. Many educational institutions have swiftly switched to provide online teaching. FIITJEE is one such institution that believes in moving ahead of time. It has a history of great adaptability to change and went for seamless & swift transmission during this lockdown from offline coaching to online coaching for all classes.

Online Teaching – Need of the Hour

In the current scenario when the entire Nation is under lockdown casting shadow on the dreams of students, online classes are indeed a blessing. Instead of worrying about next, students must consider studying through online and continue to prepare for their success. We understand, offline is best for any student’s wholesome development & optimum success. However, in these testing times, taking online classes is the only way out. Therefore, online learning becomes your first choice but to ensure optimum success at the end, it is also essential to work on following points:

Prepare a road map and Strategy: A dream without a plan is just a wish. It sounds familiar and is equally relatable. Let your hard work and sincerity speak for you and it can only happen if you meticulously workto a well-planned schedule.

Get your Concepts clear: Success depends on time given for preparation. Utilize this precious resource to your benefit. Get your concepts clear. Get in-depth knowledge of various applications of a concept and acquire the needed analytical skills by practicing various types of questions. JEE is known for asking tricky questions – the more idea you have of applying the concepts, the more edge you will have in ettering your performance in actual examinations.

Take Mock Tests: It is nothing short of actual examination.You develop examination temperament by taking as many mock tests as time permits. It is also a way to gauge your preparedness and current standing. You have ample time to identify your loopholes and work on your weak points. Increase your speed and accuracy.

Solve problems by yourself: Success in competitive examination like JEE is directly proportional to number of problems solved by you. More than number, it is the quality and variety of problems which matters.

– Go with the Pattern: The examination pattern of JEE Main has been changed this year. Numerical based questions with answer as integers or in decimal have been introduced. These changes have certainly changed the strategy to crack JEE Main. You must understand the pattern and prepare for examination accordingly.

– Stay Connected with your Teachers: Though you have opted for Online Learning but something that you can talk about with your teacher one to one is irreplaceable. You should be in constant touch with your teachers for removing doubts.

– Believe in yourself: Confidence comes from the belief that you have in yourself. This is a testing time – all you need to sail through it is a belief in yourself. Do not lose hope and zeal and stray motivated towards your goal. Success depends on a time given for preparation. Utilize this time effectively and sincerely in your favor. Destress periodically through relaxation and short time recreational activities.Take good care of health and stay determined to what you have dreamt to achieve all these years.

Remember – persistence is the key to success. You cannot change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to reach your destination. It’s time to adapt to changes happening around you. Don’t let COVID-19 affect your destination. This too shall pass. Be prepared, stay focused to conquer your target academic milestone. Wish you all the best and success in your endeavors.

(The author is Director, Fiitjee Group. Views expressed are personal.)