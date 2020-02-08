JEE Main 2020: NTA changes April exam dates; check dates, exam pattern, other details

JEE Main 2020: Those looking to apply may do so at official websites

JEE Main 2020: Students getting ready to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam may note that examination dates have been changed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam that was earlier scheduled to be held from April 3 to 9, will now be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11.

While the application forms have also been released, the last date to apply is March 7. Those looking to apply may do so at official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates may note that email address for the JEE Main applications has been changed. While previously, the Website was jeemain.nic.in, it is now jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how candidates can apply for JEE Main April 2020 exams:

1. They must first log on to the official website of JEE Main April 2020, which is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. After this, they have to click on to the application link of the exam.

3. They have to then click on the registration link to complete their registration procedures.

4. Now, they have to use their registration details and complete the application process

5. After this, they can take out their application form, and store it for future use.

Those who attempted in January may apply again for improvement. It will not be considered as a second attempt as the exam will be held in the same year. Only the best of the two exams in January and April will be considered. NTA will come out with the list of the final rank along with the JEE Main April examination results, which will also include January and February candidates. In January, close to 11 lakh candidates applied. Of the 9 lakh applications, most were only for BTech programmes.