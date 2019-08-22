JEE Main 2020 exam date: NTA releases schedule for both January and April exam

The registration for the January session of the JEE Main exam will open from September 2.

JEE Main 2020 exam date: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced the dates for the JEE Main examination to be held in 2020. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main would be conducted from January 6, 2020 to January 11, 2020. The April exam would be held from April 9 to 13. The application process for the JEE Main examination will begin from September 2. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The exam is used to admit students for undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other public-run government colleges in India. It is a computer-based examination that is conducted twice a year. The registration for the January exam will be open from September 2 to September 30. The admit cards for the same will be available for download from December 6, 2019. The results of the JEE Main January exam will be declared on January 31.

For the April session, the NTA would begin registration on February 7, 2020, which will go on till March 7. The results would be out April 30.

It is to be noted that a consolidated merit list would be prepared after both the exams have been conducted. Around 10 lakh students are expected to take the JEE Main 2020 exam. Last year, nearly 9.3 students appeared for the examination.

The JEE Main exam comprises of 2 papers. Paper 1 is for BE/B.Tech and Paper 2 for B. Arch Planning. The JEE exam is conducted online, but the drawing test for the second paper takes place offline.

Along with JEE Main, the NTA has also released the schedule of various other entrance examinations to be held next year. The entrance exam for MBBS/BDS courses, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), will be held on May 3, 2020. The application process for NEET will begin from December 2 on NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in.