JEE Main 2020 Answer Key to be released on this date – check details

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key to be released!

JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Expected Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key of Joint Entrance Examination 2020 (JEE Main). The provisional answer key will be uploaded at the official website of JEE at — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The provisional answer key of JEE Main 2020 is expected to be released on January 13,” NTA director Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com. However, he has not disclosed when it will be published.

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE at ntajeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Download answer key’, the link will appear once the provisional answer key is released

Step 3: Enter Registration Number, Roll Number or application number and password

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference

After the answer key is uploaded, a candidate can also challenge the provisional answer key by paying Rs 1000 for every question challenged. After taking all the questions challenged into consideration, NTA will upload the final answer key.

Every candidate will be allotted marks as per the final answer key, these raw marks will then be normalised by using the percentile method. This method has been adopted to rule out any difference in difficulty level of the various exams that are conducted in multiple shifts.

The January edition of JEE Main exam was conducted in various parts of the country from January 6 to January 9. The examination paper I, which is meant for admission in BTech and BE courses was held from January 7-9. The Paper II and III exams were held on January 6, which are for admission in BArch and B.Planning programmes respectively. A total of 11 lakh candidates appeared in all the three exams combined.