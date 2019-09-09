JEE Main 2020: All about Joint Entrance Examination registration, exam date, eligibility, other details

All about JEE Main 2020.

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 in the month of January next year. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill the application form now. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and Gujarati across various centres in the country. The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted twice annually every year for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions. Check the details below to know more.

JEE Main 2020: Important Dates

On-line submission of Application Form dates – September 3 to September 30 (upto 11.50 PM)

Successful transaction of fee – September 3 to October 1, 2019 (through Credit card/Debit card/Net banking/UPI and PAYTM service upto 11.50 PM)

Dates of Examination – Between January 6, 2020 (Monday) to January 11, 2020 (Saturday)

Result declaration date – By January 31, 2020

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – There is no age limit for candidates to appear for the JEE (Main) examination

Candidates can appear for JEE Main 2020 if –

– Candidates should have passed their class 12th or equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or will be appearing for the same in 2020 irrespective of their age.

– They should have given their final examination of 10+2 from a recognised board in the country.

– Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

– Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy.

JEE Main 2020: Registration Process

Register for Online Application Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in and note down system generated Application Number. Now login with the system generated Application Number and created Password for completing the Application Form. Upload Scanned Images of Candidate’s Photograph and Candidate’s Signature. Complete the process by paying the application fees by Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI/PAYTM.

JEE Main 2020 exam pattern

JEE Main 2020 Syllabus

Candidates can visit – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=13&iii=Y to chcek the detailed syllabus for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2020.

JEE Main 2020: About the exam

The JEE (Main)-2020 exam will be conducted twice for admission in the next academic session. With the help of the new pattern, students will get one more opportunity to the students to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year.

In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and to know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. Student’s best of the two NTA scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.