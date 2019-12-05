JEE Main 2020 Admit Card to be released on this date — Check how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The students who get shortlisted in the JEE Mains exam will have to appear in the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card released: The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2020 will be released on Friday, December 6, by the National Testing Agency at their official website nta.ac.in or at JEE mains official site jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: After the hall tickets are released, there will be a link saying ‘JEE Main admit card’ on the home screen

Step 3: Login with Application Number, password and other credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

However, once the admit cards are released candidates must check the spellings of their parents’ name in the admit card. The names should match with the certificates and identity card shown at the exam centre. They should also check other information provided in the app, along with the photograph and signature. In case of any error or irregularity, one should reach out to the NTA at 0120-6895200, as soon as possible.

Through the JEE Mains exam, students are shortlisted and selected into the country’s premier technology institutes like IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Those appearing for the exam should at least have 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exam or should be in the top 20 percentile in the exam conducted by the respective Boards. For SC or ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination.

The JEE Mains exams are held twice a year, once in January and in April. The January exam of JEE Mains is scheduled to be held between January 6 to 11, 2020, whereas the April one is scheduled to be held between April 3 to 9, 2020.

In 2019, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the Mains exam in the two sessions. For 2020, 9.34 lakh students have applied just for the January session.